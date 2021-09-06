Resistance forces are still present in Panjshir and will continue to fight Taliban: Ahmad Massoud

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ahmad Massoud also blamed the UN for taking wrong decisions by having talks with the Taliban.

Leader of the Resistance Front in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, on Monday posted an audio message on Facebook stating that the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces are still present in the province. He added that the NRF will continue to fight the Taliban.

The leader added that the people in the country and the international community should come together to fight the insurgent group. He said that the Taliban have changed, and they have become more aggressive. Massoud also blamed the UN for taking wrong decisions by engaging in talks with the Taliban.

Earlier, the Taliban said they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, who said, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered."

