Pakistan: 76, including 31 children, killed as incessant rains continue to devastate country

Pakistan rains: Incessant rainfall and unprecedented floods have driven the death toll in rain-related incidents in the cash-trapped Pakistan to 76 since June, while 133 people have been injured during the same period.

A report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least nine people were killed and eight others injured due to heavy rains across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The 76 deaths since June include 15 women and 31 children, along with 78 houses damaged as excessive inundation continues to wreak havoc on the country. Pakistan's Punjab province reported the highest number of deaths at 48, while 20 people died in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Many rain-related deaths in Pakistan are reportedly due to electrocution and building collapses. Citizens of Pakistan are facing a great deal of inconvenience as extensive waterlogging in roads and nearby streets has crippled traffic movement and cut electric supplies.

Earlier this week, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) claimed that the rain in Punjab broke a 30-year record, with 12 of its monitoring points recording more than 200 mm of rainfall in two spells.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa last month.

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable nations to extreme rain. The monsoon rains, although crucial for the livelihoods of farmers and food security, cause heavy landslides and floods in the country.

Last year, over 1,700 people were killed in monsoon rains across Pakistan and two million homes were damaged.

