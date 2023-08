Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Imprisoned Kashmiri separatist leader and terrorist Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick has been appointed as the Special Advisor to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Human Rights and Women Empowerment.

The 19-member interim Cabinet took oath at President Arif Alvi's official residence at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

More details are awaited

