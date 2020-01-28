Have solution for deadly Novel Coronavirus, claims award-winning Sri Lankan researcher

Coronavirus outbreak: China today reported 25 more deaths from coronavirus that would make the toll at least 106. As per the latest reports, the number of reported cases has risen above 2,700. In India, several people who returned from China are being kept under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to coronavirus.

The deadly China Coronavirus has also affected people in Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, United States, France and Germany.

As the cases of those infected from the new mysterious strain of Coronavirus are increasing with time, An award-winning Sri Lankan researcher and inventor says he has a possible solution to the 'deadly' coronavirus and other airborne diseases.

Sri Lankan inventor Manju Gunawardena has a patent issued by the United States on a bulb with a nanoparticle that eliminates poisonous particles, bacteria and virus in the atmosphere.

Gunawardena's new invention that follows seven years of research on how to prevent influenza could be used similar to a CFL bulb, which is already being prescribed by several doctors in India.

Gunawardena also says the personal doctor to former Indian president A.R. Abdul Kalam has recommended this treatment.

"Solution for Coronavirus airborne transmission is here in this patent.....photocatalysis is the simplest chemical-free way to fight with airborne bio burdens," Sri Lankan researcher post it on Facebook along with his patent.

In fact, Japan and England have also approved it to eliminate the influenza virus, reports Sri Lankan news portal.

According to Gunawardena's research, the nano bulb with its outer surface applied with the nanoparticle can be fixed in bathrooms or in the kitchen in order to destroy all kinds of germs.

Sharing a lengthy interview on his Facebook page, Gunawardena says, we have a possible solution in Coronavirus outbreak.

Following are the excerpts of the Interview (posted on Facebook page):

Q: How would you introduce your invention?

A: Among the diseases in the world the most dangerous is epidemic diseases. This is not something significant to Sri Lanka. Because epidemic diseases are one of the worst to deal with. We can be infected by these diseases in many ways. There are three ways in which these diseases can be easily spread. Many people get these diseases from hospitals, from people who are already infected and due to the poisonous gases in the atmosphere. I made this bulb as a solution to all these issues.

Senior Research scientist and inventor Manju Gunawardena is no exception. He is an award winning scientist in many fields in Science and engineering. His inventions have been accepted by many countries and one of his remarkable inventions was a nano bulb as a solution to the spreading influenza.

Q: If you could explain further?

A: Among the people who die in the hospitals, twenty percent die due to spreading of epidemic diseases within the hospital. It is called Hospital acquired infections or Nosocominal infections. The bulb that I have invented could eliminate the presence of poisonous gases in the atmosphere.

And also from the outer environment, people can also get H1N1 influenza and bird flu. People can be infected by these diseases when they are in the bus, cinema halls, classrooms and other closed rooms.

Q: How long can this bulb be used?

A: There is no timeline to depict the usage of the bulb. This can be used similar to a CFL bulb. The nano particle has been applied to the outer surface of the CFL bulb.

People can overcome these by fixing a bulb in those rooms.

The other factor is that there could be poisonous gases in our atmosphere. When someone breathe that air for a longer period he / she may be infected by these diseases. It happens due to polluted atmosphere.

Q: What was the reason to make a bulb?

A: As a solution to the issues I mentioned earlier I invented this Nano particle. This nano particle has the ability to combine with sunlight or any other form of light and it eliminates poisonous particles, bacteria and virus in the atmosphere. As bulb is something that can be used easily by people, I included the nano particle to the bulb. We only apply the nano particle to the outer surface of the bulb.

Q: Can you also explain the specialty of this?

A: When we consume antibiotics for a longer period, a resistance is formed. Therefore, when the drugs fail to cure the disease we either have to increase the dosage or start taking different drugs. The specialty of this bulb is that the nano particle used cannot form any kind of resistance. Therefore, the bacteria or virus will not form any resistance against the nano particle.

Q: How long did you spend to make this?

A: I have been engaged in research for the past 7 seven years related to this matter. As a result, today, I have been able to launch this as a new invention.

Q: Have you got the patent license for this?

A: Yes. I have the patent right for this bulb. And one of the Indian companies is manufacturing and distributing these bulbs.

Q: Why did you give manufacturing right to India and not Sri Lanka?

A: From when did Sri Lanka started encouraging and supporting these materials. These days, due to spread of influenza many children died in Southern area. We tried to get down these bulbs from India but no one here was interested in the initiative.

Q: Whom did you discuss this with?

A: I personally spoke to one of the higher officials attached to the relevant Ministry. But I never received any reply from them. May be they wanted to appoint a committee, do a research, prove it and then buy these bulbs. They do not realize that they are losing a good opportunity that could save hundreds of people.

Q: How long can this bulb be used?

A: There is no timeline to depict the usage of the bulb. This can be used similar to a CFL bulb. The nano particle has been applied to the outer surface of the CFL bulb.

Q: Can you assure that this bulb will not harm the users in any manner?

A: Many scientists from India and England assured that this nano bulb would eliminate the virus from the atmosphere totally and save people from getting influenza. Amazon in India will be distributing our products very soon. Not only that, many doctors in India include the bulb in their prescription as well. They ask the patients who had been in hospital for longer period and recovered from their illness to use these bulbs in their homes.

Q: Who would be most benefited by the bulb?

A: This would be helpful for any person who is sick. They can fix these bulbs in bathroom and toilet in their houses as this has the capability to destroy all kind of germs. It would be very useful to have a bulb in the kitchen. In India, most of the people who had undergone surgeries use this.

Q: Why did you give manufacturing right to India and not Sri Lanka?

A: From when did Sri Lanka started encouraging and supporting these materials. These days, due to spread of influenza many children died in Southern area. We tried to get down these bulbs from India but no one here was interested in the initiative.

Former President Abdul Kalam’s personal doctor also recommended this.

Q: What was the response you received from other countries?

A: In countries like Japan and England this bulb has been approved to eliminate influenza virus. In India, a separate factory has been established.

Q: Who would be most benefited by the bulb?

A: This would be helpful for any person who is sick. They can fix these bulbs in bathroom and toilet in their houses as this has the capability to destroy all kind of germs. It would be very useful to have a bulb in the kitchen. In India, most of the people who had undergone surgeries use this.

Q: If you could precisely tell who are the people can use this?

A: People who have asthma, fever, urine infection and other virus, bacterial infections or epidemic diseases can use the bulb to make sure that their diseases does not get worsened.

Q: From when did you start making new inventions?

A: I have been doing this since I was 28 years old. And this is my job now to make new inventions.

Q: If you could tell about new inventions you are doing now?

A: There are about 75-80 products that I made that are in the market so far. I have got three gold medals and one bronze medal from the International Federation of Inventors Association, Geneva and jury’s special golden award.

I am the only one who had received most number of awards from the association. And it has been functioning for the past 43 years.

Q: What was the invention that brought you a gold medal?

A: A nano technology to find the diseases earlier and to find the drug that would cure those diseases.

Q: Do you have plans to do new inventions in the future as well?

A: I would be doing this as long as I am alive. I am more focused on finding solutions to the problems faced by people daily.

Meanwhile, another Facebook page describes the science behind the invention.

Also Read | Coronavirus: WHO admits mistake, revises its global threat assessment from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’