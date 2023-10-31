Nigeria mayhem: Boat with over 100 passengers capsizes in Benue River, 17 killed and over 73 still missing

Follow us on Image Source : AP File Image

In yet another boat mishap in Nigeria, at least 17 were killed and more than 70 missing following a boat capsised on Saturday. According to local authorities, the boat was carrying over 100 people including traders returning from a fish market in Taraba state’s Ardo-Kola district.

The ill-fated vessel capsized on the Benue River, which is one of Nigeria’s largest rivers. Ladan Ayuba, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, said 14 were rescued, while 17 bodies have been recovered and 73 people are missing.

Notably, deadly boat accidents in Africa’s most populous country are very frequent. Most are attributed to overloading. Besides, good, accessible roads are often lacking in those areas.

Investigation underway

Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas called the accident a “monumental tragedy” and ordered the use of life jackets for boat passengers. “Our body of water, which is one of the longest in the region, should be a veritable source of wealth and not death,” the governor said, according to a statement issued Monday by his office.

Authorities were investigating the cause of this accident, said Taraba police spokesperson Usman Abdullahi. Locals and fishermen were helping rescue agencies.

Abdullahi said he feared that the operation could last for days because the river is flowing at its highest level. “We don’t even expect to get the bodies anywhere near here,” he said.

