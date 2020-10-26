Image Source : AP 'Pak soldiers did not even have weapons': Nawaz Sharif's stunning claim on Kargil war

Pakistani soldiers did not even have weapons during the 1999 Kargil war with India, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in a stunning claim on Sunday. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo also said that a few generals were behind the war, and not the Army. The third anti-government rally of Pakistan oppsition's 11-party alliance, PDM, took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday. Earlier, PDM had organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as party of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan.

"A few generals, and not Pak Army, initiated Kargil war"

"The task of initiating the Kargil war, which witnessed the deaths of our brave soldiers, and disgraced Pakistan in front of the world, was not done by the Army, but by a few generals," Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at an anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"Achieved nothing"

"They threw not only the Army but the country and community in the war in such a place, that nothing could be achieved from it. The moment was painful for me when I learnt that our brave soldiers lamented that when they were sent to the peaks, without food."

"Pak soldiers did not even have weapons"

"They did not even have weapons. They sacrificed their lives. But what did the country or community achieve," Sharif said at the rally.

The former prime minister said that these generals, who were behind the Kargil war, were also the ones who plotted a coup on October 12, 1999 and declared martial law to hide their actions and escape punishment. "Pervez Musharraf and his companion used the Army for personal gains, and disgraced them," he said through a video link from London.

According to the Dawn, Sharif ridiculed Imran Khan's PTI government and claimed that he was disqualified as the premier over a "flimsy charge".

