Mike Pompeo eases path for his ex-boss, Trump: 'I will not contest for 2024 US Presidential elections'

US Presidential Elections 2024: In a major development, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Friday, announced he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

His announcement came nearly six months after his former boss Donald Trump had started a political campaign for the next Presidential election. Before his announcement, it was considered as Pompeo would be the top contender for Trump. With his announcement, it would bring major relief to the former President who has been facing trials in the hush money case.

Pompeo announcement will benefit Trump

The former secretary of state said on Fox News that he would not seek the GOP nomination in a contest that would have put the devoted ally and defender of Donald Trump into competition with his former commander-in-chief.

Pompeo would have been the second former Trump Cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign in February.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considering entering the race and has stepped up his travel and activity in early-voting primary and caucus states.

