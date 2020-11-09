Split in Trump family: Melania Trump, Jared Kushner advise Donald Trump to concede defeat to Joe Biden

Image Source : AP Melania with outgoing US President Donald Trump.

There seems to be a split in the inner circles of US President Donald Trump as he continues to refuse to accept defeat to Joe Biden in the US Election 2020. While some members of his family want him to conceded defeat, others are of the view that Trump should continue the fight.

According to CNN, first lady Melania Trump and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner have advised him to step down gracefully as the presidential election results show the Republicans falling way behind the Democrats.

Sources privy to the Trump family said that his sons, Donald Junior and Eric, are pushing Republican supporters to continue their protest against counting of votes and reject the results.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign is also planning a 'messaging blitz' to claim that vote count has been marred by corruption, CNN reported.

Refusing to accept the results and concede his defeat to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days.

Trump,74, and his campaign have leveled accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof, the Associated Press reported.

Joe Biden, 77, secured more than 270 electoral votes defeating Donald Trump in an intense poll battle that saw the counting of votes continue for several days. This was Biden's third attempt at the White House.

President-elect Joe Biden had defeated Trump in a closely contested election, securing his win by a victory in the state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

