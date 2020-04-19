8 domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib fall off in thunderstorm

Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara saw 8 of its domes collapse in a thunderstorm on Saturday leaving the Sikh community in the country outraged by the construction quality. These domes were constructed in 2018.

Imran Khan government is now facing a backlash from the local Sikh community who are questioning the motives of the Pak government.

Kartarpur Sahib is one of two sacred Sikh pilgrimage sites in Pakistan. Nankana Sahib, located 75 kilometers from Lahore is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev and Kartarpur Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev settled after his missionary work.

Kartarpur corridor was initiative taken by the joint collaboration by the Indian and the Pakistani government to accommodate the Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. In November 2019, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor from the Indian side and Pakitan side respectively.

