Hidden cameras found inside Karachi school washrooms; show cause notice issued

Hidden cameras found inside Karachi school washrooms

Several hidden cameras were discovered from the washrooms of a private school in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday. Following the incident, the Sindh Education Department has cancelled the registration of the school. The education department has also asked the school administration to furnish a show-cause notice on the matter, the local media reported.

An official notification issued by the education department said that the CCTV cameras were stealthily installed in the men's washroom and a common washroom used by both female teachers and students.

Women were being filmed with the hidden cameras, the education department officials confirmed, adding that several women had reported the presence of cameras in the washrooms to the department.

On the other hand, the school administration has maintained that the cameras were installed in the washrooms for "monitoring purposes".

According to the notification of the education department, the registration of the school will remain suspended until the completion of the investigation, the report stated.

Regarding the matter, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Sindh Cybercrime Zone Head Imran Riaz said that so far, it has not received any complaints regarding the recorded videos.

