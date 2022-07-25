Japan: Volcanic eruption in Sakurajima triggers evacuation, alert raised to level 5 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP This long exposure image shows the eruption of volcano Sakurajima Sunday night, July 24, 2022, in the view from Tarumizu city, Japan's southern prefecture of Kagoshima.

Japan volcano eruption: Japan's Sakurajima on Sunday night saw a volcano eruption in the main southern island of Kyushu. Although damages or injuries haven't been reported so far, people are advised to evacuate from nearby towns. The volcano erupted at around 8:05 pm yesterday and blew off large rocks as far as 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima, informed Japan's Meteorological Agency. An alert raised to level 5 has been issued in Sakurajima.

Footage on Japan’s NHK public television showed orange flames flashing near the crater and dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop high up into the night sky. Here's video footage shared by Discover.tv on its Twitter handle:

“We will put the people’s lives first and do our utmost to assess the situation and respond to any emergency,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters. He called on residents in the area to pay close attention to the latest update from the local authorities to protect their lives.

The agency said it has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and about 120 residents in two towns facing the volcano were advised to leave their homes.

The agency warned of falling volcanic rocks in areas within 3 kilometres (1.8 miles) of the crater and a possible flow of lava, ash and searing gas within 2 kilometres (1.2 miles).

Sakurajima, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, is one of the most active volcanos in Japan and has repeatedly erupted. It used to be an island but became a peninsula following an eruption in 1914.

(With AP Inputs)

