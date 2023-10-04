Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Italy: 21 people die after bus carrying tourists to campground falls from overpass near Venice

The bus, which met a fatal accident, was carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians. The vehicle crashed near Venice when it fell from an elevated street. The relief operation was initiated soon after the accident.

venice Updated on: October 04, 2023 6:52 IST
Rescue team at the accident site
Image Source : ANI Rescue team at the accident site

At least 21 people died after a city bus carrying tourists to a campground fell from an overpass near Venice in northern Italy, the officials said on Wednesday. The accident occurred when the bus was bringing tourists to a camping site on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, they added. 

The bus caught fire after the accident, said the city's prefect Michele Di Bari. 

Over 18 passengers have been injured, authorities said.

Renato Boraso, a Venice city official, said that four people got critically injured in the accident. 

Some of the victims were Ukrainians, Boraso added.

"A huge tragedy struck our community this evening. I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus. An apocalyptic scene, there are no words," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency teams were on the scene to rescue people stuck inside the bus.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

(With AP inputs)

