  Biden fed up with Netanyahu, calls Israel PM 'as*h**e' as hospitals in Gaza piled up with dead bodies

Biden fed up with Netanyahu, calls Israel PM 'as*h**e' as hospitals in Gaza piled up with dead bodies

According to a media report, Biden allegedly hurled "abusive" remarks against his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during his private conversation.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Gaza Published on: February 13, 2024 10:51 IST
US President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Jerusalem
Image Source : AP/FILE US President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Jerusalem last year.

As Israel continued to bombard civilian areas despite the West and Europe repeatedly raising grave concerns over the soaring death toll, the frustration of US President Joe Biden has grown to the top-notch. According to a report by NBC News, Biden allegedly hurled "abusive" remarks against his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during his private conversation. The report claimed that Biden calls Netanyahu an "asshole" as the latter repeatedly rejected the ceasefire offers which could have eased the tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

