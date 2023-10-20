Israel War LIVE: Hamas, Putin represent different threats to US democracy, says Joe Biden

Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has asked soldiers along the border with the Gaza strip to get prepared for entering the Palestinian enclave, without specifying the time of the offensive.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 8:24 IST
Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has promised ground invasion of Gaza and told troops to be ready to see territory "from the inside", AP reported on Friday. Gallant visited Israel's Southern Command near Gaza, where Israel has been gathering force in the wake of the deadly surprise attacks launched by Hamas militants. During the visit, Gallant told the troops to "get organised, be ready" for ground operation. "Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside -- I promise you," he said "Now, our manoeuvres are going to take the war into their territory. It's going to be long, it's going to be intense," said Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Yaron Finkelman.

  • Oct 20, 2023 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nearly 3,800 people killed in Gaza since war with Israel began

    The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under the rubble, authorities said.

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US intelligence on Gaza hospital death toll

    US intelligence estimates toll in Gaza hospital blast on “low end” of 100-300, calls loss of life “staggering”, AP reported.

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war: US President Joe Biden

    The assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy, and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion. Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy... Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine..." the US President said.

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    As President, there is no higher priority for me than safety of Americans, says Joe Biden

    "As the President, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans who are hostage... In Israel, I saw people who are strong, determined, resilient, and also angry, in shock, and in deep, deep pain. I also spoke with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and reiterated the United States remains committed to the Palestinian people's right to dignity and to self-determination. Like so many others, I'm heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life, including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza, which was not done by the Israelis. We mourn every innocent life lost. We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity...," said US President Joe Biden.

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Biden declares support for Israel

    President Joe Biden declared it is “vital for America's national security” for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars.

    "Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said.

    "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy,” he said.

     

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Israel's defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza

    Israel's defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready to see territory "from the inside", reports AP.

