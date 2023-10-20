Israel War LIVE: Hamas, Putin represent different threats to US democracy, says Joe Biden

Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has promised ground invasion of Gaza and told troops to be ready to see territory "from the inside", AP reported on Friday. Gallant visited Israel's Southern Command near Gaza, where Israel has been gathering force in the wake of the deadly surprise attacks launched by Hamas militants. During the visit, Gallant told the troops to "get organised, be ready" for ground operation. "Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside -- I promise you," he said "Now, our manoeuvres are going to take the war into their territory. It's going to be long, it's going to be intense," said Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Yaron Finkelman.