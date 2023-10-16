Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Fifth special flight carrying evacuated Indian citizens takes off from Tel Aviv I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @MEA/TWITTER Fourth flight from Israel carrying 274 Indian nationals landed in Delhi

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt. According to the officials on both sides, the death toll crossed 3,000, with over 10,000 injured.

This is a blog where you can get all the latest updates related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get BREAKING NEWS from the conflict zone.

Latest World News