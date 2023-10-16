Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Fifth special flight carrying evacuated Indian citizens takes off from Tel Aviv I WATCH

Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Israel-Hamas War: The fifth flight from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' carrying Indian passengers left the war-torn nation today. The Indian passengers said that the situation in Israel remains tense and thanked the Modi government for carrying out 'Operation Ajay' and evacuating the Indian citizens.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt. According to the officials on both sides, the death toll crossed 3,000, with over 10,000 injured. 

This is a blog where you can get all the latest updates related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Scroll down patiently to get BREAKING NEWS from the conflict zone.

 

Live updates :ISRAEL-HAMAS LIVE (OCT 16)

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: Fifth special flight carrying evacuated citizens from war-torn Israel left from Tel Aviv

     The fifth flight from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' carrying Indian passengers left the war-torn nation today. The Indian passengers said that the situation in Israel remains tense and thanked the Modi government for carrying out 'Operation Ajay' and evacuating the Indian citizens.

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    WATCH: IDF confiscates 20% of weapons used by Hamas to kill Israelis

     

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Cross-border attacks intensify between Israel and Lebanon

     An Israeli drone fired two missiles late Sunday evening at a hill west of the town of Kfar Kila in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported. There were no casualties reported in the strikes, which hit near a Lebanese army center.
    The Israeli army said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had hit Hezbollah targets but did not specify what they were.

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Man killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war

    A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
    Officers found the 32-year-old woman and 6-year-old boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    30 Americans killed in Israel; 13 missing

    The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas has risen to 30. “At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 30 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected,” the State Department said in a statement released Sunday. The U.S. is also aware of 13 missing citizens and has been in contact with their families.

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    UN says Gaza — without water, food or medicine — is being strangled

    The U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency says Gaza “is being strangled” and the number of people seeking shelter at their schools and facilities in the south of the territory is overwhelming.
    “If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA at a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

  • Oct 16, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Biden considering trip to Israel in the coming days, but travel isn’t final

    President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days, but nothing has been finalized, a senior administration official said Sunday. A trip would send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The administration has already pledged military support, sending U.S. aircraft carriers to the region as well as aid. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in aid for both Israel and Ukraine. The official could not publicly discuss internal deliberations about the potential presidential travel and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

