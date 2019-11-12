Image Source : AP Islamabad High Court may get first ever woman judge

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) might get its first ever woman judge since its establishment in January 2011, it was reported on Tuesday. The Law Ministry has formally informed the Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa about the recommendation of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Dawn news reported.

As per a document forwarded to the CJP by federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Nasim, Lubna Saleem Pervez is among a panel of three lawyers nominated by Justice Minallah. She is the incumbent Deputy Attorney General of the Sindh High Court.

Islamabad-based lawyer Fiaz Anjum Jandram and Ghulam Azam Qambrani from Balochistan are other two nominations.

The CJP will consider the names of three lawyers for appointment as additional judges for a period of one year.

