Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday announced he would step down as Irish PM and the leader of the governing Fine Gael party. "I am resigning as president and leader of Fine Gael effective today and will resign as the Taoiseach (prime minister) as soon as my successor is able to take up that office," Varadkar told reporters gathered outside government buildings in Dublin.