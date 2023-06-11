Some Indian students facing deportation from Canada receive stay orders

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian students receive stay orders on deportation

Indian students’ deportation: Some Indian students in Canada have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices, even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students said sources. Pointing out that the actual number of Indian students in Canada threatened with deportation for allegedly submitting fraudulent admission letters is much less than 700, the sources said that the Indian government has been taking up the matter with Canadian authorities, both in Ottawa as well as in New Delhi.

“Some Indian students in Canada have been threatened with deportation for allegedly submitting fraudulent admission letters. The actual number is much less than the 700 being reported in the media. Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017-2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continued to study in Canada" sources said.

Jaishankar took up matter with his Canadian counterpart

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart. Secretary (East), MEA raised it during his visit to Canada in April this year. Indian Consulate in Toronto, where most of the students are based, have met many of them.

New Delhi has urged the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault. It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visas and allowed to enter Canada.

PM Trudeau acknowledged need for fair treatment

The sources said that since then, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students. Immigration Minister Sean Frasier has indicated that Canada is actively pursuing a solution for international students who are facing uncertainty. “PM Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students,” the sources added.

“Some students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices. It is welcome that the consistent efforts by the Government of India have been instrumental in the Canadian Government adopting a humane approach and taking on board the perspective of the students,” the sources further said.

Canada holds deportation of 700 Indian students

Earlier, there were reports that the Government of Canada decided to hold the deportation of 700 Indian students at the request of Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’ who is also the International President of the World Punjabi Organisation.

“We have written to them and we have explained to them that these students have not done any forgery or fraud. They are victims of fraud because some unauthorised agents issued fake admission letters and receipts of payments. Visas were also applied without any checking. Then when the children reached there, the immigration department also allowed them to enter," said Sahney in a statement to ANI.

The Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation after the authorities in Canada found “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada. The students were duped by Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based consultant, who sent them to Canada on the basis of fake offer letters from prominent colleges and universities.

