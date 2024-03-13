US: Indian student from Telangana dies in jet-ski accident, 8th death so far

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA/PIXBAY Indian Student Venkataramana Pittala died in the accident.

Florida: In yet another incident of Indian student death in the United States, a 27-year-old man from Telangana was killed in a jet ski collision on Saturday, March 9.

According to local media reports, the student was identified as Venkataramana Pittala, who hailed from Kazipet district, and was pursuing a Master's Degree from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

The report claimed that the incident occurred at the Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. Luckily, on the other side, a 14-year-old boy, who was also involved in the accident, managed to escape unharmed.

As of now, the Ministry of External Affairs has not announced any steps to repatriate the body. If any statement would be made by the MEA, the same would be reflected here.

It is worth mentioning attacks on Indians, especially on students, soared tremendously in recent years. Although Pittala did not face any attack, this was the eighth student who died in America.

