India informed Canada about bases of 9 terror organisations but it did not take any action: Officials

Amid the row over the killing of extremist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, officials in New Delhi claimed India had informed about nine separatist organisations supporting terror groups have bases in Canada and added the Canadian government did not take any steps to curb those involved in heinous crimes, including the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

They said that pro-Khalistani outfits such as the World Sikh Organization (WSO), Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) working at the behest of Pakistan have been allegedly operating freely from the Canadian soil.

This came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was investigating credible allegations that Indian government agents were connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but India has rejected the allegations as absurd.

India has long demanded that Canada take action against the Sikh independence movement, which is banned in India but has support among the sizable Sikh diaspora populations overseas, including in Canada and the UK.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

