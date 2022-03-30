Pak minister, close aide of Imran Khan blames Nawaz Sharif for telling Kasab's whereabouts to India | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@GHULAMABBASSHAH Imran Khan's close aide 'blames' Nawaz Sharif for telling Kasab's whereabouts to India

In a widely shared video online, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid can be seen 'blaming' former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif for conveying 26/11 prime accused Ajmal Kasab's whereabouts to India. Rashid belongs to the Awami Muslim League party, a key ally to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

In the video, Rashid completely disregards Kasab being one of the key operators in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and how he worked for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (L-e-T) organization. Instead, he attempts to badmouth Sharif by pointing out how he disclosed Pakistan's terrorists and his whereabouts to India.

"It was Nawaz Sharif who told India that Kasab was in Faridkot, and if what I say is wrong, then I'd be happy to take the blame," he said. Rashid went on the praise Imran Khan and even said that he doesn't work for PTI, but works for him.

Kasab was the lone surviving attacker in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, that took place in 2008. The attacks were aimed at crowded places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, posh hotels such as the Taj Mahal Hotel & Tower, the Oberoi, and the Trident as well as the Nariman House.

As many as 174 people died while 300 were injured in a series of explosions and firings.

Rashid's video goes viral at a time when Imran Khan and his party PTI face fears of an ouster in Pakistan. Two of its key allies, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Balochistan National Party (BNP) withdrew their support from PTI.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of, the Pakistan Peoples Party has strongly asserted that Imran Khan doesn't stand a chance of securing his position as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He even said that Shehbaz Sharif could very well replace him.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.

