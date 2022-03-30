Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Minister Fawad Hussain says Imran Khan won't resign

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 31 to April 1
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Apart from the ministers, some reports suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to resign by today evening. The development came one day after Imran Khan strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Islamabad Updated on: March 30, 2022 16:20 IST
Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: PM Imran Khan, ministers likely to resign by evening

Pakistan Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, an emergency cabinet meeting was convened by the Pakistan Minister for Interior Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed. Apart from the ministers, some reports suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to resign by today evening.  The development came one day after Imran Khan strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him, which is likely to be held on April 3, Rashid had said on Tuesday. The instructions came a day after Pakistan's opposition on Monday tabled the no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile. Rashid was addressing the media in the federal capital over the latest political situation after the Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Khan on Monday during a session of the National Assembly. 

 

 

  • Mar 30, 2022 4:20 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Pakistan's embattled PM Imran Khan summons special session of cabinet

    Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet amidst reports that
    two ministers belonging to the ruling coalition partner MQM-P have resigned after their party announced that it will support Opposition's no-confidence motion. State-run Radio Pakistan reported that on a special invitation, heads of the allied parties will also attend the special session of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Khan. Sources said that the latest political situation would be discussed with the objective to win back the lawmakers belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) with seven and five members in the lower house, respectively.

     

  • Mar 30, 2022 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    'Khan will neither buy nor sell, nor will he be discouraged', says Shahbaz Gill

    Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan will fight till the last ball and will not be discouraged. "Pakistan will see for the first time how an honest leader fights. Whether he wins or loses, Khan will fight till the last ball. Khan will neither buy nor sell, nor will he be discouraged. No promises made to you will be broken. Your captain will fight this battle too."he tweeted.

  • Mar 30, 2022 4:14 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Imran Khan will fight till the last ball, won't resign, says Fawad Hussain

    Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Government of Pakistan, Fawad Hussain tweeted, "Pakistan PM Imran will fight till the last ball, he will not resign."

  • Mar 30, 2022 4:12 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    I will never let the nation bow down to anyone, says Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan

    The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party tweeted on behalf of Pakistan PM Imran Khan that he will never let the nation bow down to anyone. "I have La ilaha illa Allah in my heart. I have never bowed down to anyone and I will never let the nation bow down to anyone", he said.

  • Mar 30, 2022 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Imran Khan to take people into confidence over ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter

    As per Pakistan media, PM Imran Khan will address the nation in the evening to take them into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government

     

  • Mar 30, 2022 3:22 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Imran Khan to address the nation today

    PM Imran Khan will address the nation today, reported Pakistan media quoting its Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as saying.

  • Mar 30, 2022 3:20 PM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quits Imran Khan's cabinet

    Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of PTI in Centre, quit Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet after an agreement signed with joint opposition regarding the no-trust motion, reported Pakistan media.

    READ MORE: Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition ahead of no-confidence motion

