Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Minister Fawad Hussain says Imran Khan won't resign

Pakistan Crisis LIVE Updates: PM Imran Khan, ministers likely to resign by evening

Pakistan Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, an emergency cabinet meeting was convened by the Pakistan Minister for Interior Pakistan Sheikh Rasheed. Apart from the ministers, some reports suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to resign by today evening. The development came one day after Imran Khan strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him, which is likely to be held on April 3, Rashid had said on Tuesday. The instructions came a day after Pakistan's opposition on Monday tabled the no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile. Rashid was addressing the media in the federal capital over the latest political situation after the Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Khan on Monday during a session of the National Assembly.

