What 'threatening letter' that Imran Khan brandished in Islamabad rally actually states

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan

Pakistan News Latest Updates: Addressing a big public rally in Islamabad on Sunday (March 27), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had sensationally claimed that there was an international conspiracy against his government and that he is possession of a letter to prove it. Khan even went on to brandish the 'threatening letter' infront of the large crowd.

While Imran Khan refused to divulge much details about the letter, a senior Pakistan government official has claimed that the letter Imran Khan was talking about is actually a telegram sent by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan to Islamabad.

The telegram received in March 7, a day before the opposition filed a request for vote on no-trust motion against Imran Khan, talks about US-Pakistan relations, The News quoted the senior official, who requested anonymity, as saying.

"This telegram message is real. Although, its contents have not been shared, the message was that as long as the incumbent government is in power, there can be no substantial change in relations," the official added.

The exact details of the letter is not available, senior officials suggested that it deals with Imran Khan government's conduct towards Washington.

Earlier addressing the Islamabad rally, Imran Khan said that the no-confidence motion was a "democratic" right in a parliamentary democracy, but as per him, the current no-trust move was "funded by foreign powers".

The PM said foreign powers could not accept leadership that worked for the people of Pakistan and criticised the United States' War on Terror, saying Pakistan "sacrificed its interest" for foreign powers but they never "valued" its sacrifices.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Imran Khan ready to show 'evidence' of foreign conspiracy to topple his govt

Latest World News