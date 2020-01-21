Trump meets Imran Khan at Davos, says following situation in Kashmir closely

Image Source : AP Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos. Both leader addressed media after their meet. During the media interaction, Donald Trump said that he is following situation in Jammu and Kashmir "closely".

"We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan&India.We've been watching that & following it closely," Trump was quoted by ANI.

US President Donald Trump during his meet with Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Davos:We're doing more trade as it turns&we're working together on some borders.We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan&India.We've been watching that&following it closely. pic.twitter.com/acaUirCStW — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

Pakistani establishment and particularly Pakistan PM Imran Khan have been trying to rake Kashmir issue globally. Ever since Indian Parliament nullified Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir speacial status, Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue on various global forums. In the immediate aftermath of nullification of Article 370, Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa have gone ahead as much to say that they "stood with Kashmiris". Pakistan has not got much support from international community on the issue. All major world powers have unequivocally said that issue of Article 370 was India's internal matter. That did not stop Pakistan from trying to dig up the issue.

On its front, Pakistan is facing serious issues. It already faces a threat of getting blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial watchdog. FATF member countries strongly feel that Pakistan is constantly spending its monetary resources to fund terrorist activities in the region.

