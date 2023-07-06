Four arrested in Hong Kong for colluding with pro-democracy activists to 'endanger national security'

Follow us on Image Source : AP The arrested persons include Ivan Lam, the former chair of disbanded political party Demosisto, founded by Nathan Law.

Two days after the Beijing-controlled Hong Kong administration put out bounties against eight pro-democracy activists living in other countries, four persons were arrested on Wednesday on the charges of assisting those who 'endanger national security'.

According to a report by BBC, the arrested persons include Ivan Lam, the former chair of disbanded political party Demosisto, founded by Nathan Law, a pro-democracy activist targeted by the recent Hong Kong police bounty. This is another instance of Hong Kong authorities suppressing any form of dissent in the self-autonomous region.

The men were accused of conspiring with "external elements" to endanger national security and also alleged them of taking action with "seditious intent". The offences carry a life imprisonment sentence under the national security law imposed by China.

Meanwhile, banners and flags of Mee, an online shopping application, were seized by the police as the platform reportedly acted as a guide for people supporting the pro-democracy movement on restaurants and shops.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee strongly asserted on Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists who are living in other countries will be pursued for life in connection with alleged national security offenses. He also offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars for information leading to the capture of the activists.

The national security law was imposed in Hong Kong by Beijing in 2020, outlawing subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The move was seen as further curtailing dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city since massive protests over the law in 2019.

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had expressed disappointment and concern over Hong Kong authorities targeting activists Kevin Yam and Ted Hui who are currently living in Australia.

