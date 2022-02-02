Hindu businessman shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights A Hindu businessman has been shot dead in Pakistan

Reports say the businessman was shot dead over a land dispute

The victim a few days ago had in a video said he was being threatened to leave Pakistan

A Hindu businessman was shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province after alleged disputes over the land issues in the Ghotki district. The victim has been identified as Satan Lal.

Reports said that the businessman was shot by influential elements belonging to the Dahar community.

The Express Tribune quoted a friend of Satan Lal, Mukhi Anil Kumar, who said that there was an inauguration of a cotton factory and flour mill on the land of Satan Lal where some people shot him dead.

Further reports said that they first initially thought it was the aerial firing to welcome Saen Sadhram Saheb, a community spiritual leader.

Earlier in a viral video, Satan Lal said that he was being threatened, and being forced to leave Pakistan.

They are threatening to kill me, smash my eyes, and cut my hands and feet. They are asking me to leave Pakistan. I belong to this country and will prefer to die here but will not surrender.

Angry community people protested and blocked a highway post killing of a Hindu businessman.

