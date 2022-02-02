Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter in Shopian's Nadigam area

An unidentified terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the police statement, the gunfight was reported from the Nadigam area in the Shopian district of the Union Territory.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in the Nowpora area of the district, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was shot dead by security forces.

The spokesman said further details of the incident are awaited.

"Encounter has started at Nadigam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

