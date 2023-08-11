150-year-old Banyan tree, largest in US, imported from India damaged in catastrophic Hawaii wildfires

Follow us on Image Source : AP The 150-year-old Banyan tree imported from India in Maui, Hawaii

A 150-year-old Banyan tree imported from India in Maui and recognised as one of the largest such trees in the United States has received heavy damage in the deadly wildfires in Hawaii that have killed more than 50 people.

As per reports, the 46-trunk tree was planted in Maui's Lahaina town when it was an 8-foot sapling, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the first American protestant missionary in Lahaina. Banyan trees are called paniana in Hawaiian.

This Banyan tree was planted in front of the Lahiana Courthouse and Lahaina harbour in 1873 and is the size of an entire city block at a height of 60 feet. It turned 150-years-old in April this year.

It has since become a major landmark in Lahiana, the tree has been visited by generations of local populace and tourists, along with several events and exhibitions being held there. It is maintained by the Maui County Arborist Committee.

"As “the most venerated tree in Asia,” as National Geographic puts it, the banyan symbolizes the fulfillment of wishes in Hinduism and enlightenment in Buddhism," says the town's website.

Now, Lahiana is suffered widespread destruction in wake of the devastating wildfires. Very little to no vegetation is left on the sprawling banyan tree. However, images have shown that it is still standing despite being burned.

The flames were fuelled by high winds and dry vegetation in nearby hills. Several wooden buildings were burned down immediately as the fire spread. The town's website says that there was still a chance that it could recover. It said that "if the roots are healthy, it will likely grow back."

"I tend to believe it'll be fine. It's really very hard to kill a banyan tree. I would be very surprised if it wasn't fine," said Theo Morrison, the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation

55 killed in Hawaii wildfires

At least 55 people have been killed in the catastrophic wildfires across Hawaii, and the death toll is likely to increase further, said officials. CNN reported that the Lahiana wildfires has been 80% contained.

Thousands of people have been displaced and around 11,000 Maui residents are currently living without any power supply.

Aerial video from Lahaina showed dozens of homes and businesses razed, including on Front Street, where tourists once gathered to shop and dine. Smoking heaps of rubble lay piled high next to the waterfront, boats in the harbor were scorched, and gray smoke hovered over the leafless skeletons of charred trees.

(with inputs from agencies)

