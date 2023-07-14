French President Emmanuel Macron received 'human finger' in post, authorities left baffled and shocked

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO French President Emmanuel Macron looks at paintings as he visits the exhibition "Naples in Paris"

A terrifying incident involved the first-class mail delivery of a severed human finger to French President Emmanuel Macron. The bundle was conveyed to the Elysee Castle, the official residence of Macron without a note of clarification. The police are yet to ID the suspect as examinations are in progress to find out the thought process behind the move. They, nonetheless, have opened the case for "danger of a wrongdoing or offense against a chosen official", reported CNN.

"The finger was at first placed in a refrigerator where the police put their bites. This was to ensure it was protected and could be dissected as fast as could really be expected," a source from the president's office told the Night Standard.

Subsequent to opening the somewhat grotesque bundle, the specialists did tests on it which uncovered that the finger had a place with a "living human being" who was reached and given "full clinical help". However, due to medical confidentiality, the person was not named, according to reports.

Throughout the long term, the French president has gotten a few upsetting things in his mail, including bullets however this was the first time that a removed body first part was conveyed.

The incident occurred ahead of Macron was expected to lead the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at his year's parade which has constrained specialists to increase safety efforts.

Following a string of protests in recent months, France has been bubbling. Macron has been the most troublesome figure, remaining in the center and enduring the worst part of it.

After the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old French-Algerian delivery driver Nahel M, authorities are not ruling out the possibility that an enraged protester sent the finger to send a message to Macron and his government, whereas the first few months of the year saw vociferous protests against his highly unpopular pension reform plan.

