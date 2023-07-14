Vishwas Aur Dosti Ka Jashn: French President's welcome to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday extended a warm greeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. As the Guest of Honour for the French National Day celebrations in the city on Friday, PM Modi, who is in France for an official visit that will last for two days, joined President Emmanuel Macron.

Taking to Twitter, Macron, in Hindi said, "Dear Narendra Modi, a warm welcome to Paris!" In a Hindi tweet, Macron said, "India and France are celebrating the 25-year strategic partnership, as well as the enduring bonds of trust and friendship."

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, possesses a unique spot in the French consciousness as it celebrates the raging of the Bastille jail during the French Transformation in 1789. The most important part of the celebrations is the Bastille Day parade.

The parade will feature a 269-member Indian tri-services contingent. Three Rafale warrior planes of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will likewise join the flypast at the event alongside French planes.

Today, PM Modi will elegance the Bastille Day March, meet the leader of the French Public Get together, Yael Braun-Pivet, and will go to a progression of connections with thought pioneers and financial specialists.

Modi's visit falls on the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, according to official sources. They said it is exceptional for foreign leaders to be welcomed as visitors of distinction on Bastille Day and the last time it was done was in 2017 when former US president Donald Trump was welcomed.

Following Modi's ceremonial reception at the Elysee Palace, Macron and Modi will hold talks at the delegation level.

The two chiefs will likewise take part in the India-France President meeting. Later at night, Macron will have a dinner for Modi at the notorious Louver Exhibition Hall complex in Paris.

