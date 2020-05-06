Italy biotech firm claims first coronavirus vaccine, but there's a twist

Image Source : AP Before being sent to a lab, blood samples from COVID-19 antibody tests are packed in a container at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in DeLand, Fla.

Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world into a strict lockdown. While on one hand, people are trying to make sure that they stay as far away from coronavirus as possible, on the other they are wishing for good news on the vaccine development front. One such news came from Italy where a biotech firm has claimed that they have developed the first vaccine in the world that is capable of treating coronavirus in humans. But, there is a catch.

Media across the world has reported that Takis Biotech, a Rome based company has claimed that the first coronavirus vaccine has been developed. However, the vaccine in question has not yet got the final nod. There have been no human trials for the vaccine and therefore, the vaccine cannot be used right now to treat humans.

"For the first time in the world, a COVID-19 candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells. This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy," Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio was quoted as saying by news agency ANSA.

Aurisicchio further said that human trials of the vaccine will be held later this summer.

"We are working hard for a vaccine coming from Italian research, with an all-Italian and innovative technology, tested in Italy and made available to everyone," Aurisicchio was quoted by the Arab News report.

"In order to reach this goal, we need the support of national and international institutions and partners who may help us speed up the process," he noted.

