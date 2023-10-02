Trudeau's 'free speech' rhetoric backfires, Musk calls 'shameful' as he imposes law to curb online streaming

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter boss Elon Musk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government, which has been defending anti-India protests in the guise of "freedom of speech", has now backfired its own stance. Twitter's (X) boss Elon Musk has now criticised Ottawa for "crushing free speech" in the country after it made it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls'.

"Today, the CRTC is advancing its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content," read the statement released following the contentious order passed by the Trudeau government.

Echoing an X post by a journalist, Musk called the move "shameful" "Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful," Musk wrote in X post.

It is worth mentioning the latest development came in the midst of a controversy that erupted following Trudeau's "baseless" allegations against India. While speaking at the Canadian Parliament-- House of Commons-- Trudeau alleged New Delhi's agents behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar-- a claim that India rejected multiple times and in fact on the global stage.

Notably, this came at a time when Canada was defending anti-India movements in the country under the guise of "free speech" in the country.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

