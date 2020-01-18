Image Source : ANI Supreme Leader of Iran should be very careful with his words: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be very careful with his words while saying anything about the United States and Europe.

In his tweet, Trump wrote, "The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words."

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

US president's tweet has come as a response to the Iranian leader Khamenei's blistering speech, in which he attacked the United States, calling it vicious, and described Britain, France, and Germany as "America's lackey's," was a mistake.

Tensions between Washington and Teheran neared a flashpoint this month after Iranian Major General Qassim Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, was killed in a US missile strike in Iraq and Iran retaliated with rocket attacks on bases in Iraq where US troops are stationed.



However, both sides drew back from the brink and have indicated that there would be no further escalation for the time being.

ALSO READ | Iran arrests person who filmed plane downing video of Ukrainian passenger plane

ALSO READ | Pakistan FM Shah Qureshi visiting Washington for 'US-Iran diplomacy': Sources

VIDEO | If Iran strikes Americans, US targeting 52 Iranian sites: Donald Trump