Donald Trump sends birthday wishes to Kim Jong-Un, in return, North Korea says 'don't expect talks'

US President Donald Trump sent birthday wishes to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on January 8, when the latter reportedly turned 36. State news agency KCNA in a statement, while confirming the exchange of well-wishes, said that despite the warm ties established between the two leaders, a return to the negotiating table is currently out of the question.

"Even if Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are personally in good relations, those are mere 'personal' emotions, and North Korea will no longer be deceiving itself by them and lose time", Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, told KCNA.

The news agency also said that the advisor insisted that US must comply with all of North Korea's demands if they want to get back to the negotiation table.

"There will be no more talks on lifting UN sanctions partially in exchange for all of North Korea's major nuclear facilities in order to ease our peaceful republic's suffering at least to some extent. If the US wants to resume dialogue, it must comply with all our demands", Kim said.

After a long passage of hostilities and exchanging insults, Trump and Kim had met in a historic summit in Singapore. The honeymoon period, however, did not last long as the two quickly decided not to continue negotiations over difference of opinion.

