US tried to kill another Iranian military official in Yemen on same day as Qasem Soleimani

The American military unsuccessfully tried to kill a senior Iranian military leader in Yemen the same day it killed General Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, the New York Times reported, citing Amarican officials. The disclosure of a second mission, reportedly indicated that the Trump administration had plans for a border campaign that was previously known. The unsuccessful airstrike in Yemen was aimed at Abdul Reza Shahlai, an official with Iran’s Quds Force, a potent military organization that General Soleimani had led.

However, after the Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on Iraqi bases that host American troops, both Washington and Tehran appear to have stepped back from escalating the conflict further.

According to New York Times, President Trump approved the strike against Shahlai in the same period that he authorized the strike against General Suleimani on January 3, although it was unclear if the American attack in Yemen occurred at precisely the same time.

