Donald Trump condoles demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and said he was saddened to learn about his passing. "I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader," Trump tweeted.

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo condoled the demise of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, saying his visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the two countries together.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing the United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India during this difficult time," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery.

In his long political career, he held several top posts including that of External Affairs Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister.

The Government of India has announced seven-day official mourning as a mark of respect to the late president.

