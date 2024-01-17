'US sees India as an extraordinary success story': Blinken praises PM Modi leadership in Davos

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Davos

Davos: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States sees India as an ‘extraordinary success story’ and added that India’s leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has benefited the relations of many ally countries. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Secretary Blinken mentioned that the India-US conversation always underscores the significance of democracy and human rights and the relations between the two countries have been established to a new level.

“We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies. We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That’s been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden. At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights,” Blinken said.

India-US relations

He added, “When President (Biden) took office, he wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy. These fundamental concerns about democracy, about human rights and we have done that. We do it in different ways in different places. Because of the nature of the relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it’s part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have of course produces positive change.”

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum provides a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange ideas and perspectives on critical global issues.

As the discussions unfold, participants are keenly observing signals that may impact economic policies, financial markets, and broader trends shaping the global economy.

(With inputs from ANI)

