COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc worldwide; over 850,000 infected, 42,000 dead

Over 8 lakh 50 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide including 40,000 deaths. As per the latest figures, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world currently stands at 858,669 while the death toll stands at 42,151.
The United States of America is leading the number of cases chart with 188,530 cases while Italy has the most deaths of any country -- 12,428.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Europe, which took the baton from China as the epicenter of COVID-19, remains the hub of most of the deaths due to the mysterious new virus that has brought the life across the globe to a standstill. After Italy, Spain (8,464), USA (3,889) and France (3,523) have seen the most fatalities.
The global economy has also suffered a major brunt of the coronavirus impact. Most of the major indices in the world traded at their decade lows in the last month amid large-scale lockdown inflicted by governments to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
In India, 1,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed including 35 deaths. The whole country remains on lockdown until April 15.
COVID-19 Fallout: Top 10 worst impacted countries
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Reported
1st case
|USA
|188,530
|3,889
|7,251
|177,390
|4,576
|570
|12
|Jan 20
|Italy
|105,792
|12,428
|15,729
|77,635
|4,023
|1,750
|206
|Jan 29
|Spain
|95,923
|8,464
|19,259
|68,200
|5,607
|2,052
|181
|Jan 30
|China
|81,518
|3,305
|76,052
|2,161
|528
|57
|2
|Jan 10
|Germany
|71,808
|775
|16,100
|54,933
|2,675
|857
|9
|Jan 26
|France
|52,128
|3,523
|9,444
|39,161
|5,565
|799
|54
|Jan 23
|Iran
|44,605
|2,898
|14,656
|27,051
|3,703
|531
|35
|Feb 18
|UK
|25,150
|1,789
|135
|23,226
|163
|370
|26
|Jan 30
|Switzerland
|16,605
|433
|1,823
|14,349
|301
|1,919
|50
|Feb 24
|Turkey
|13,531
|214
|243
|13,074
|622
|160
|3
|Mar 09