COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc worldwide; over 850,000 infected, 42,000 dead

Image Source : AP A shopper wears a mask as he passes by a closed storefront featuring a portrait of actor James Dean on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Over 8 lakh 50 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide including 40,000 deaths. As per the latest figures, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world currently stands at 858,669 while the death toll stands at 42,151.

The United States of America is leading the number of cases chart with 188,530 cases while Italy has the most deaths of any country -- 12,428.

Europe, which took the baton from China as the epicenter of COVID-19, remains the hub of most of the deaths due to the mysterious new virus that has brought the life across the globe to a standstill. After Italy, Spain (8,464), USA (3,889) and France (3,523) have seen the most fatalities.

The global economy has also suffered a major brunt of the coronavirus impact. Most of the major indices in the world traded at their decade lows in the last month amid large-scale lockdown inflicted by governments to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

In India, 1,397 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed including 35 deaths. The whole country remains on lockdown until April 15.