Worldwide coronavirus positive cases cross 2 lakh; COVID-19 death toll nears 8,000

Image Source : BING.COM/COVID Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 2 lakh. Screenshots taken from Microsoft's coronavirus cases tracker -- bing.com/covid. (Figures as of March 18, 2020, 04:27 pm IST)

Seventy-eight days after the first coronavirus case was reported from China's Hubei province, the global toll of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now crossed 200,000 figure. Despite the nations of the world resorting to desperate measures to contain the virus, the global death toll is approaching 8,000. Originating from wet markets in Wuhan, coronavirus has now spread across the lengths and breaths of the world. Europe has emerged as the new hotspot of the virus with major countries like Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK all witnessing an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases. Italy, with 31,506 cases is leading the pack. The Italian government has put major travel restrictions in place suspending all public gatherings and social norms. Italy's overall death toll has crossed 2,500.

The paradigm shift in coronavirus concentration is visible in the figures. The three most infected European countries -- Italy, Spain, Germany -- all have more active cases of coronavirus than China.

Iran has also emerged as a major epicenter for the disease. With over 16,000 cases, Iran is closing in on 1,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

India has had relatively less number of coronavirus cases with 147. There have also been 3 deaths reported in the country. Maharashtra has emerged as the state with the most number of coronavirus cases.

Famous world personalities from politicians to film stars and sportspersons have all tested positive from coronavirus. From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife to Health Minister of the United Kingdom, the impact of coronavirus is being felt across the world.

