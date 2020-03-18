Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: 255 Indians in Iran infected with Covid-19, confirms Centre

A total of 276 cases of infected Indians have been reported, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. The Centre, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, has said 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad. These include 255 in Iran and 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

Here is the breakup:

Hong Kong: 1

Iran: 255

Italy: 5

Kuwait, Rawanda, Sri Lanka: 1 Each

UAE: 12

Ministry of External Affairs in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha: 276 Indians are infected with #coronavirus abroad including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, 5 in Italy, and 1 each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/Hk1GjJoXyT — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Currently a total of 6,000 Indians are living in Iran out of which 1,100 are pilgrims and 300 are students. India has already evacuated 336 citizens from Iran.

As per reports, the total positive cases in India currently stand at 151. Three deaths have been recorded due to co-morbidity.

ALSO READ | 50 lakh restaurants urged to shut shop amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALSO READ | Chaos at Delhi T3 airport, no passengers allowed to exit terminal without COVID-19 test