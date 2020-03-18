Coronavirus: 255 Indians in Iran infected with Covid-19, confirms Centre

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
A total of 276 cases of infected Indians have been reported, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. The Centre, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, has said 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 15:18 IST
A total of 276 cases of infected Indians have been reported, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. The Centre, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, has said 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad. These include 255 in Iran and 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

Here is the breakup:

Hong Kong: 1

Iran: 255
Italy: 5
Kuwait, Rawanda, Sri Lanka: 1 Each
UAE: 12

Currently a total of 6,000 Indians are living in Iran out of which 1,100 are pilgrims and 300 are students. India has already evacuated 336 citizens from Iran.

As per reports, the total positive cases in India currently stand at 151. Three deaths have been recorded due to co-morbidity.

