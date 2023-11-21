China calls for 'urgent action' in Israel-Hamas war during meeting with leaders of Arab, Muslim nations

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses his counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries.

During a meeting with his counterparts from Arab and Muslim-majority countries, China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday called on the international community to 'act urgently' and take effective measures to stop the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Palestinian National Authority, Indonesia and the head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for a two-day visit to Beijing, reported CNN.

"The international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading. China firmly stands with justice and fairness in this conflict," said Wang in his opening remarks, reiterating China's call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also told the delegation that Israel must stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza and open a humanitarian corridor to prevent a larger crisis in the besieged territory.

Meanwhile, the ministers from visiting countries also voiced strong calls for an end to the conflict. "The message is clear: the war must stop immediately, we must move to a ceasefire immediately, and relief materials and aid must enter immediately," said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

China's remarks come amid reports of a possible deal between Israel and Hamas for the release of some hostages in exchange for a temporary 'truce' in fighting, following weeks of negotiations mediated by Qatar.

China's stance on Israel-Hamas war

Since the war broke out, China has criticised Israel's retaliation while refraining from condemning the Hamas attack. Earlier in the attack, Wang said that China had gone "beyond the scope of self-defence" and called on it to end the "collective punishment" of Gazans.

Later, after criticism by some Western countries for failing to condemn the Hamas attack on Israel, China later told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that Israel does have the right to self-defence, but it should abide by international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

China's position on finding a solution to the conflict comes from its aspirations to expand its position as a major global power. China supports a two-state solution and has backed an independent Palestinian country since the 1950s. It also does not consider Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

It was also reported that Beijing was working with its ally Russia for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. Both countries vetoed a US-led resolution in the UN asserting Israel's right of self-defence and demanding Iran to stop exporting arms to militant groups.

China has also dispatched a peace envoy to the Middle East and strongly called for a ceasefire at the United Nations, by supporting a resolution called for humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

It is largely believed that China, a key rival of the United States, wants to place itself as a mediator in hopes of expanding its position in the Middle East and countering American influence in the region. It seeks to protect its deep economic interests, such as the oil market and its flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with Arab and Muslim-majority countries.

“We have always firmly defended the legitimate rights and interests of Arab and Muslim countries, and have always firmly supported the Palestinian people’s efforts to restore their legitimate national rights and interests,” Wang told the visiting delegation on Monday.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with US President Joe Biden last week, the latter encouraged him to use his leverage with Iran to prevent a wider escalation of the conflict.

