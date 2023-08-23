'Glad to be your partner...' NASA congratulates India after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India made history after the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon

As India made history with Chandrayaan-3's successful soft-landing on the Moon, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the historic achievement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NASA administrator Bill Nelson said, "Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!"

Nelson is the Ranking Member on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and is recognised as the leading space program advocate in the US Congress.

The success of Chandrayaan-3

India created a history on Wednesday as its Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the far side of the Moon's surface. By landing the Vikram Lander module on the Moon's south pole, India has become the first country to achieve this feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO team, its chief saying, "India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone... this success belongs to all of humanity."

India is the first country to land on lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3 mission and the fourth country in the world after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to reach the moon.

India’s Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat, but first to land on Moon's south pole. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

