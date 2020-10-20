Tuesday, October 20, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga for relief in arthritis, joint pain during winters

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2020 8:21 IST
Breaking News October 20
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News October 20

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 40 million, including more than 1,12,953 fatalities. More than 30,352,696 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 20, 2020 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu & Kashmir: 'My Town My Pride' programme began in Poonch

  • Oct 20, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Girl's body found from the bushes, rape-murder speculated: Police

    A body of a girl has been found from the bushes under the Tariyani police station area limits. There are speculations that she was murdered after being raped. We are investigating the matter, said Santosh Kumar, SP Sheohar.

  • Oct 20, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam: Preparations for setting up puja pandals underway in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja

  • Oct 20, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Yoga for relief in arthritis, joint pain during winters: Watch Swami Ramdev LIVE

  • Oct 20, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 40 million, death toll crosses 1.1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 40 million, including more than 1,122,953 fatalities. More than 40,639,204 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA    8,456,653
    India    7,594,736 
    Brazil    5,251,127
    Russia  1,415,316
    Spain    1,015,795

