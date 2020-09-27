Sunday, September 27, 2020
     
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure COVID-19 side-effects

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2020 8:01 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 32 million, including more than 992,000 fatalities. More than 24,167,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

Live updates :Breaking News, September 27

  • Sep 27, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure COVID-19 side-effects

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure coronavirus side-effects | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 27, 2020 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Pune

    93 deaths and 4180 COVID19 positive cases reported yesterday in Pune, taking total cases to 2,73,012 including 6,220 deaths

  • Sep 27, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated various development projects in Kondagaon

    Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated various development projects in Kondagaon via video conferencing, yesterday.

  • Sep 27, 2020 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 32.7 million, death toll crosses 9.92 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 32.7 million, including more than 992,000 fatalities. More than 24,167,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,139,553
    • India 5,730,184
    • Brazil 4,627,780
    • Russia 1,122,241
    • Colombia 784,268

