180 COVID-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Image Source : AP A woman and an infant wear face masks as they sit in the sun in Beijing, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. China's National Health Commission on Wednesday reported a few dozen of new COVID-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official coronavirus count. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A total of 180 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals on Friday in the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Altogether, 76,751 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Friday, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

As of Friday, a total of 81,639 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,326 people had died of the disease.