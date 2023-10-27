Yogesh Kadian, Haryana's 19-year-old gangster, faces Interpol's Red Corner Notice | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INTERPOL Gangster Yogesh Kadian

New Delhi: The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a Red Corner Notice against a 19-year-old gangster from the Beri village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The gangster against whom the notice has been issued was identified as Yogesh Kadian against whom cases of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy among others have been registered. According to sources, the gangster has fled from India and has taken refuge in America. “After NIA's swift action in the gangster-terror network, many gangsters have either gone underground or have fled India on fake passports like Yogesh Kadian,” sources said.

According to Interpol, Kadiyan has several serious charges against him including cases under the Arms Act.

“Criminal conspiracy,attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition,” Interpol website said.

Yogesh is considered to be an expert in using modern weapons at a young age, according to sources.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.

Another Indian gangster on Interpol wanted list

25-year-old Harbhej Singh is another Indian gangster, hailing from Punjab's Amritsar, who is on the wanted list of Interpol.

He is wanted in offense related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 & Possessing illegal weapon, according to Interpol.

