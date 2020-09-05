Saturday, September 05, 2020
     
  4. With single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India's COVID tally crosses 40 lakh-mark

With 86,432 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,07,223, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2020 9:45 IST
A health worker interacts with a patient undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Neta Ji Subhas Chandra Bos
Image Source : PTI

A health worker interacts with a patient undergoing COVID-19 treatment at Neta Ji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital, in Jabalpur, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

With 86,432 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,07,223, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 26,772,989. While 18,880,235 have recovered, 876,032 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,387,052 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,091,801, India (4,020,239) and Russia (1,015,105).

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 345 2863 40  49
2 Andhra Pradesh 102067 1454  370163 12154  4276 76 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1488 88  3280 113  7  
4 Assam 28159 856  92720 2020  345 15 
5 Bihar 17032 287  126371 1395  701 29 
6 Chandigarh 2095 24  3105 222  68
7 Chhattisgarh 20672 1970  19625 675  337 22 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 285 2180 26  2  
9 Delhi 18842 1150  161865 1751  4513 13 
10 Goa 4896 114  14747 386  220
11 Gujarat 16184 88  82273 1218  3076 14 
12 Haryana 14053 583  57171 1282  759 19 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1815 107  4965 106  50
14 Jammu and Kashmir 8800 359  31435 676  755 12 
15 Jharkhand 15549 399  32043 1157  447
16 Karnataka 99120 3003  274196 6161  6170 116 
17 Kerala 21334 248  60444 2716  326 11 
18 Ladakh 815 49  2085 46  35  
19 Madhya Pradesh 15474 586  53257 1042  1513 30 
20 Maharashtra 211325 5551  625773 13289  25964 378 
21 Manipur 1765 38  4899 125  35
22 Meghalaya 1252 32  1468 75  14
23 Mizoram 363 683 12  0  
24 Nagaland 736 3361 37  10
25 Odisha 25816 278  90331 2980  531
26 Puducherry 5210 168  10674 395  280 20 
27 Punjab 15731 177  42543 1272  1739 49 
28 Rajasthan 14790 878  71899 679  1108 13 
29 Sikkim 509 79  1329 25  5
30 Tamil Nadu 51633 437  392507 6334  7687 79 
31 Telengana 32915 79  104603 2579  877 11 
32 Tripura 5888 413  8483 271  136
33 Uttarakhand 7188 317  15511 502  312 12 
34 Uttar Pradesh 58595 997  190818 5006  3762 71 
35 West Bengal 23654 385  147553 3305  3452 58 
Total# 846395 15271  3107223 70072  69561 1089 

