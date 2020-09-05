With single-day spike of 86,432 cases, India's COVID tally crosses 40 lakh-mark

With 86,432 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases while recoveries surged to 31,07,223, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 69,561 with 1,089 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 26,772,989. While 18,880,235 have recovered, 876,032 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,387,052 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 4,091,801, India (4,020,239) and Russia (1,015,105).
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|345
|7
|2863
|40
|49
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|102067
|1454
|370163
|12154
|4276
|76
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1488
|88
|3280
|113
|7
|4
|Assam
|28159
|856
|92720
|2020
|345
|15
|5
|Bihar
|17032
|287
|126371
|1395
|701
|29
|6
|Chandigarh
|2095
|24
|3105
|222
|68
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20672
|1970
|19625
|675
|337
|22
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|285
|9
|2180
|26
|2
|9
|Delhi
|18842
|1150
|161865
|1751
|4513
|13
|10
|Goa
|4896
|114
|14747
|386
|220
|8
|11
|Gujarat
|16184
|88
|82273
|1218
|3076
|14
|12
|Haryana
|14053
|583
|57171
|1282
|759
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1815
|107
|4965
|106
|50
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8800
|359
|31435
|676
|755
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|15549
|399
|32043
|1157
|447
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|99120
|3003
|274196
|6161
|6170
|116
|17
|Kerala
|21334
|248
|60444
|2716
|326
|11
|18
|Ladakh
|815
|49
|2085
|46
|35
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|15474
|586
|53257
|1042
|1513
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|211325
|5551
|625773
|13289
|25964
|378
|21
|Manipur
|1765
|38
|4899
|125
|35
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1252
|32
|1468
|75
|14
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|363
|6
|683
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|736
|3
|3361
|37
|10
|1
|25
|Odisha
|25816
|278
|90331
|2980
|531
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|5210
|168
|10674
|395
|280
|20
|27
|Punjab
|15731
|177
|42543
|1272
|1739
|49
|28
|Rajasthan
|14790
|878
|71899
|679
|1108
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|509
|79
|1329
|25
|5
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51633
|437
|392507
|6334
|7687
|79
|31
|Telengana
|32915
|79
|104603
|2579
|877
|11
|32
|Tripura
|5888
|413
|8483
|271
|136
|7
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7188
|317
|15511
|502
|312
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|58595
|997
|190818
|5006
|3762
|71
|35
|West Bengal
|23654
|385
|147553
|3305
|3452
|58
|Total#
|846395
|15271
|3107223
|70072
|69561
|1089