Rakesh Tikait to contest elections Bharatiya Kisan Union farm laws protest 

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that he will not contest elections and continue to fight for the farmers. Responding to a question asked by India TV reporter Archana Singh, Tikat said, "I have no plans to go to Parliament, instead I will work for enactment of laws for farmers' interest from road."

Tikait said that farmers are being trained how to use social media platforms. "They are getting training to use social media...posts will be the shared on social media sites daily from (Delhi) borders to tell the truth," he said.

"Our fight is not only against the government, but against the forces that are trying to weaken the farmers movement," he said when asked about crowds at protest site slowly thinning out.

Tikait, 51, is the spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union. He has been part of the core group of farmer leaders who have been holding talks with the government over the farm laws.

Backed by Congress, Tikait had unsuccessfully contested the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Khatauli seat. In the 2014 general elections, Tikait fought on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket from Amroha Lok Sabha seat. He had secured less than 1 per cent votes.

