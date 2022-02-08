'When family is paramount, the biggest casualty is talent': PM Modi schools Congress on democracy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday castigated the Congress saying the Opposition don't underestimate the country's potential irrespective of who is in power. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, he said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to the democracy as he launched an all-out attack on the Congress and held it responsible for problems confronting the country.

He said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the Congress. As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged.

He said when a family is paramount in a particular party, the biggest casualty is talent.

"It was said in the House that Congress laid India's foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn't said like a joke in the House. It's the result of serious thinking that's dangerous to the nation - some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking," he said.

"This mindset has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it," he said.

"The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We will have to accept that the biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent," the PM said in a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress.

He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the Prime Minister added, the grand old party has become negative.

"The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative," he said.

The Prime Minister also suggested that Congress should change its name from Indian National Congress to the 'Federation of Congress'.

READ MORE: 'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi's fiery attack on Congress in RS

Latest India News