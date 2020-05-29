Relaxations in Bengal from June 1: Religious places to open; not more than 10 people allowed

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/FILE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced relaxations from June 1. Even as she made the announcement offering relaxations in the state, she claimed that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state due to the massive influx of migrant workers. The opening of religious places is one of the major relaxations in Bengal. Banerjee has also allowed full attendance at public and private offices from June 1.

"All private, public & govt sector offices will open from 8th June, while all tea and jute industries in the state will be 100% operational from 1st June," Mamata said today.

"All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara...will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places. This will be implemented from 1st June," Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee, who has been criticising the railways for the past few days for ferrying a large number of migrant workers to the state without consulting her government, claimed that it is being done without following the norms of social distancing.

"Is the railways running Corona Express trains, instead of Shramik Special trains?" she asked and wondered why more trains are not being run for the migrant workers returning from other states.

(With PTI inputs)

